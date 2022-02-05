Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HTLF opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

