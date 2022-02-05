HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.58 ($84.92).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.68 ($72.67) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a one year high of €81.04 ($91.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.27.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

