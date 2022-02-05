Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €79.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €79.00 ($88.76) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €85.69 ($96.28).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €70.82 ($79.57) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.32.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

