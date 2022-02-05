Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.37. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 4,868 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $870.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after buying an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after buying an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter.
About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
