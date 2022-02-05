Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.37. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 4,868 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $870.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after buying an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after buying an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

