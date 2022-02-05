Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $206.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

