Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.84-$7.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.54.

Hershey stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.64 and a 200-day moving average of $182.34. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

