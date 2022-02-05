Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey updated its FY22 guidance to $7.84-$7.98 EPS.

NYSE:HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

