Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 165,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth $478,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,488,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,984,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,952,000.

Get AMCI Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCIU opened at $9.85 on Friday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU).

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.