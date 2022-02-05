HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $44,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $206.25 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.15.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.