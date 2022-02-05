HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,252 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $38,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

