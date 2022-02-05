HighTower Advisors LLC Has $34.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $34,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 733,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after buying an additional 669,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after buying an additional 261,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $207.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.17 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

