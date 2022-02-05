Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 3,482 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,482 ($46.81).

Several research analysts have commented on HIK shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.07) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.07) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.72) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($94.11) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,005 ($26.96). 315,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,753. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,976 ($26.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,356.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.