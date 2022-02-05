Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

