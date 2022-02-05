Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

