Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,850 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT opened at $145.50 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

