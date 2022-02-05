Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

