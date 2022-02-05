Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 345,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 152,421 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 518.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

JMUB opened at $53.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

