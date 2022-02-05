Holderness Investments Co. Has $437,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Tesla by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,184,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,338,847 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $923.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,013.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

