Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

