Holderness Investments Co. Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

