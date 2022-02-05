Holderness Investments Co. Sells 47 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

Shares of CRM opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

