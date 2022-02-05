Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $248.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day moving average is $217.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.