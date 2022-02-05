H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.53. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in H&R Block by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,997 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

