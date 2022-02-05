Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,095 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,227,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

