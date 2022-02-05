Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125,372 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Yandex stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.