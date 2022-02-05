Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Hub Group worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

HUBG opened at $73.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.