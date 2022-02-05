Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

