Humanscape (HUM) Hits Market Cap of $192.92 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $192.92 million and $17.97 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Humanscape alerts:

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

