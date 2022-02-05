Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $175.07 million and $169,428.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110465 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,377,366 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.