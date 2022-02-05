Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target Increased to €12.10 by Analysts at Citigroup

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to €12.10 ($13.60) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.26.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

