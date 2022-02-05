IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Trading Up 6.2%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

