IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $233.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.84. IDEX has a 52 week low of $190.56 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in IDEX by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of IDEX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

