IDEX Trading 66.7% Higher This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $127.57 million and $92.08 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110755 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,539,386 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

