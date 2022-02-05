IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in January

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.1 days.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

