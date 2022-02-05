Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Up 3.6% on Strong Earnings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $246.46 and last traded at $244.43. 17,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,059,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.97.

The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

