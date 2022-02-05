INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €34.80 ($39.10) and last traded at €34.35 ($38.60). 13,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.30 ($38.54).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INH. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of INDUS in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($45.51) price target on shares of INDUS in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

