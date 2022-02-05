Informa (LON:INF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $526.64

Informa plc (LON:INF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.64 ($7.08) and traded as high as GBX 563.20 ($7.57). Informa shares last traded at GBX 555.60 ($7.47), with a volume of 2,382,095 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 568 ($7.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.60) to GBX 670 ($9.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 635 ($8.54) to GBX 665 ($8.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644.67 ($8.67).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 526.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock has a market cap of £8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.40.

In related news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($65,743.48).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

