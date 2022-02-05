Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of III stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $333.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

