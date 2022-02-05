ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $15.42

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $14.49. ING Groep shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 173,699 shares traded.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

