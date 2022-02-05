Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOTV. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

NOTV stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inotiv will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

