Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 126,350 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $236.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Appian by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.