Insider Buying: Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Purchases C$25,140.00 in Stock

Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Diego Benavides purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$25,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,428,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,278.72.
Minera IRL Ltd has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.
About Minera IRL
