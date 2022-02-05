Insider Buying: Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Purchases C$25,140.00 in Stock

Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Diego Benavides purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$25,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,428,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,278.72.

Minera IRL Ltd has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Minera IRL Ltd is a Peru-based company engaged in the precious metals mining, development and exploration. The Company’s principal activity is the exploration for and development of mines for the extraction of metals. The Company operates and owns 100% interest in the Corihuarmi Gold Mine, which is located approximately 160 kilometers southeast of Lima, Peru, and is advancing its flagship project Ollachea Gold Project towards production, which is located in southern Peru.

