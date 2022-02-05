Insider Buying: Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Major Shareholder Buys $4,725,000.00 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $455.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

