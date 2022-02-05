Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $161.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.