Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CEO Sells 99,239 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BFLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,501. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

