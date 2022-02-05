Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells 553 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $22,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 25th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 211 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $8,294.41.

On Friday, January 7th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 173 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $7,120.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $66.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.