Insider Selling: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $10,155.28 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $10,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -1.10. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,083,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

