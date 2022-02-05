Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells $2,785,239.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $613.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $666.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

