Insider Selling: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Sells $17,103.00 in Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $17,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WASH stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

