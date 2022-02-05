Insider Selling: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Sells $17,103.00 in Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $17,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
WASH stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $60.96.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.