Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $115.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.28.
Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NSP traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.31. 130,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,503. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.
